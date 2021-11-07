Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA

It will be aired for two seconds on regular basis

Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority has directed all public and private news channels to flash the map of Pakistan before their 9pm bulletin. A notification issued by the body on November 3 stated: "All the news channels, both public and private, have to flash the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on regular basis." PEMRA added that all satellite TV channel licensees have to comply with the orders. Mapping the country in new dimensions: Govt mandates all tv channels to flash the map of Pakistan for 2 seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9.00 pm on regular basis. Why not national anthem? and asking public to stand before watching the bulletin? pic.twitter.com/lS9MOUQfch— Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) November 7, 2021 Last month, the authority banned TV channels from airing what it calls indecency and intimacy in dramas. PEMRA said that it has been receiving numerous complaints from viewers who believe that the content being depicted in dramas does not represent the “true picture of Pakistani society”. "Hugs, caress scenes, extramarital affairs, vulgar and bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couples are being glamorised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society," a notification by the authority stated. It added that it has directed channels time and again to review content with “indecent dressing, controversial and objectionable plots, bed scenes and unnecessary detailing of events”. 
