Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi’s Nursery

A newly-wed couple was attacked by two men on a motorcycle near Karachi’s Nursery Monday afternoon.

Kausar and Waseem were on their way back home from court, where they got married on November 15. According to Jamshed Town SP Farooq Bijrani, the man died on spot, while the woman sustained bullet wounds.

The couple was accompanied by their relatives, identified as Muneer Shah and Syed Qadeer Shah. The men suffered injuries in the attack as well.

The body and injured people have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The attack was reported near one of the city’s busiest roads, Sharae Faisal. The police have reached the site and sealed it.

More details to follow