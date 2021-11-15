Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi’s Nursery

Man dead, wife injured

Posted: Nov 15, 2021
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A newly-wed couple was attacked by two men on a motorcycle near Karachi's Nursery Monday afternoon. Kausar and Waseem were on their way back home from court, where they got married on November 15. According to Jamshed Town SP Farooq Bijrani, the man died on spot, while the woman sustained bullet wounds. The couple was accompanied by their relatives, identified as Muneer Shah and Syed Qadeer Shah. The men suffered injuries in the attack as well. The body and injured people have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The attack was reported near one of the city's busiest roads, Sharae Faisal. The police have reached the site and sealed it. More details to follow
