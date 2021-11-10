New Balochistan cabinet develops fissures in first week

By Noor ul Arifeen

The new Balochistan cabinet has developed fissures within the first week after the ministers were sworn in at a ceremony on Sunday, November 7.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led coalition government is headed by Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly until last month and took over as chief minister after the former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned just before a no-confidence vote.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who heads the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Balochistan Assembly, in a statement, expressed anger against his coalition partner Chief Minister Bizenjo for the former’s failure to consult with PTI leaders over the formation of the cabinet. His statement has sparked a row.

The new 19 members cabinet consists of 14 ministers and five advisors that come from all coalition parties.

Balochistan Awami Party spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran responded to Rind by refuting his allegations.

In a video statement, Khetran said it was not true that the PTI was not taken into confidence during the formation of the cabinet. He said the central leadership of PTI was consulted and at the request of the central leadership of PTI, its members have been included in the cabinet.

The explanation further angered Rind and, in a new statement, his spokesman said that Khetran’s claim was based on “contradiction of facts and lies.”

According to Rind’s spokesman, three days before the formation of the Balochistan cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Sardar Rind to talk to and consult with Bizenjo as the parliamentary leader, but no consultation was held by the Chief Minister of Balochistan during the formation of the cabinet and Bizenjo formed the cabinet unilaterally.

The spokesman challenged BAP spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran to name the central leadership of PTI who have been consulted.

The spokesperson further said that Rind didn’t want to respond to Khetran but he would like to make it clear to Chief Minister Bizenjo that if any such statement is made in future, Rind will consider it directly coming from the Chief Minister.

The spokesperson warned that Bizenjo could face a similar fate to that of Alyani.