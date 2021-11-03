Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NCOC: Pakistan to ease air travel restrictions from November 10

Negative Covid test mandatory for all travelers

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Report by Arham Fatima Inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at "full quantum" from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Wednesday. The decision was taken in a meeting earlier in the day. The forum has revised its coronavirus-related travel policy and testing protocols. According to the new rules, the following countries have been placed in Category C. This means that passengers from these countries will have to fulfill the test criteria. ArmeniaBulgariaCosta RicaIraqMexicoMongoliaSloveniaThailandTrinidad & TobagoUkraine Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, and the Philippines have been placed under the category of high-risk countries but no restrictions have been placed on them. Afghan nationals on foot can enter Pakistan without a vaccination certificate, but Covid testing and quarantine will be mandatory for travelers. The NCOC added that a negative coronavirus test report is, on the other hand, mandatory for all passengers. Complete coronavirus vaccination too is mandatory for travelers. All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the plane.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Report by Arham Fatima

Inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting earlier in the day. The forum has revised its coronavirus-related travel policy and testing protocols.

According to the new rules, the following countries have been placed in Category C. This means that passengers from these countries will have to fulfill the test criteria.

  • Armenia
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Iraq
  • Mexico
  • Mongolia
  • Slovenia
  • Thailand
  • Trinidad & Tobago
  • Ukraine

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, and the Philippines have been placed under the category of high-risk countries but no restrictions have been placed on them. Afghan nationals on foot can enter Pakistan without a vaccination certificate, but Covid testing and quarantine will be mandatory for travelers.

The NCOC added that a negative coronavirus test report is, on the other hand, mandatory for all passengers. Complete coronavirus vaccination too is mandatory for travelers.

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the plane.

 
air travel Coronavirus inbound flights NCOC
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus, air travel, international air travel in pakistan, inbound air travel,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour, pulses
PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour, pulses
TLP goes from 'militant banned outfit' to potential PTI ally
TLP goes from ‘militant banned outfit’ to potential PTI ally
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar's vehicle leaves two injured
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar’s vehicle leaves two injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.