NCOC: Pakistan to ease air travel restrictions from November 10

Report by Arham Fatima

Inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting earlier in the day. The forum has revised its coronavirus-related travel policy and testing protocols.

According to the new rules, the following countries have been placed in Category C. This means that passengers from these countries will have to fulfill the test criteria.

Armenia

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Iraq

Mexico

Mongolia

Slovenia

Thailand

Trinidad & Tobago

Ukraine

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, and the Philippines have been placed under the category of high-risk countries but no restrictions have been placed on them. Afghan nationals on foot can enter Pakistan without a vaccination certificate, but Covid testing and quarantine will be mandatory for travelers.

The NCOC added that a negative coronavirus test report is, on the other hand, mandatory for all passengers. Complete coronavirus vaccination too is mandatory for travelers.

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the plane.