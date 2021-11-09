Nazim Jokhio murder: Sindh governor pushes for federal JIT

The federal government might form a Joint Investigation Team to probe the murder of Nazim Jokhio, sources revealed Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a committee, the sources said.

The governor told the PM that there’s pressure on Jokhio’s family. PPP MNA Jam Adbul Karim has been nominated in the case, he said.

The victim’s family will get justice only if the facts are brought forward, Ismail insisted.

Three more detained in Nazim Jokhio case

The investigators have taken three more suspects into custody in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The suspects, who have been identified as Razzaq, Meraj and Jamal Wahid, will be interrogated. They have been taken to an undisclosed location.

Police have recovered a DVR on their identification.

The suspects were detained in the light of statements of the already arrested suspects. Nazim Jokhio’s brother had named 11 people in the FIR.

Police denies giving VIP protocol to Jam Awais

Karachi Police Chief AIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas said that there is no pressure on the police in Nazim Jokhio’s investigation.

He denied that the accused MPA Jam Awais was given any ‘VIP protocol’. Jam Awais is in police station’s lockup, he said.

The police chief added that an explanation was sought from the relevant officer for not handcuffing Jam Awais during court appearance.

The murder

Jokhio was reportedly beaten to death for stopping some foreign friends of Jam Awais from hunting Houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The group attacked Nazim Jokhio with fists and sticks.

The video of the argument before the murder went viral on the internet. The men in question were traveling in a Safari Patrol bearing Dubai number plates parked in the middle of an unpaved road. The victim confronted the people inside the car and asked them why they had blocked the road. A man sitting next to the driver stepped out of the car and snatched his phone.

The victim’s family claimed that the accused group had called them to “settle” the matter. “The group even tried to bury the body after killing him,” the family insisted.

Later in the day, Jokhio’s friends and relatives staged a protest outside the Memon Goth police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the foreign nationals. After a few hours, MPA Awais surrendered himself to the police.

Committee formed

Last week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the deceased’s family and promised “fair and just” investigations into the case.

Deputy Inspector General of East Zone Saqib Ismail Memon, has, on the other hand, formed an eight-member team to probe the case. The team has been instructed to share progress in the investigations with the DIG on a daily basis.