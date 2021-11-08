Nazim Jokhio murder: Police to continue questioning PPP MPA

A Karachi court has extended the physical remand of PPP MPA Jam Awais Khan Jokhio and two other men arrested in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

At a hearing on Monday, the suspects were handed over to the police for three more days for questioning. According to the investigation officer, two men named in the case are still on the run.

Nazim Jokhio’s tortured body was found from Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Karachi’s Malir last week. The victim’s brother has accused the MPA and MNA Jam Abdul Karim of the murder. Consequently, a case was registered under Section 302 [murder], 34 [common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On November 8, the court instructed the police to submit an investigation report into the case at the next hearing scheduled for November 12. During the hearing, a number of lawyers shouted slogans in support of MPA Awais.

The murder

Jokhio was reportedly beaten to death for stopping some foreign friends of Jam Awais from hunting Houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The group attacked Nazim Jokhio with fists and sticks.

You may want to read: Houbara hunting and the case of Nazim Jokhio murder

The video of the argument before the murder went viral on the internet. The men in question were traveling in a Safari Patrol bearing Dubai number plates parked in the middle of an unpaved road. The victim confronted the people inside the car and asked them why they had blocked the road. A man sitting next to the driver stepped out of the car and snatched his phone.

The victim’s family claimed that the accused group had called them to “settle” the matter. “The group even tried to bury the body after killing him,” the family insisted.

Later in the day, Jokhio’s friends and relatives staged a protest outside the Memon Goth police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the foreign nationals. After a few hours, MPA Awais surrendered himself to the police.

Committee formed

Last week, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the deceased’s family and promised “fair and just” investigations into the case.

Deputy Inspector General of East Zone Saqib Ismail Memon, has, on the other hand, formed an eight-member team to probe the case. The team has been instructed to share progress in the investigations with the DIG on a daily basis.