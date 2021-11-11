Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters’ vehicle

A local court in Karachi’s Malir has extended the police remand of Sindh Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jam Awais aka Gohram for another 14 days as the police continue to investigate the murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was allegedly killed by Gohram after stopping Arab hunters from hunting Houbra Bustard in his village at the outskirt of Karachi.

Jokhio had recorded the hunters and their vehicle on a video, which went viral and allegedly enraged Gohram.

The investigation office (IO) told the court on Thursday that the police were unable to find the registration record of the vehicle seen in the video and allegedly being used by the foreigners.

The record was not found with the Excise Department and now the police were seeking help from the customs authorities, the IO said.

Jokhio’s family claim that Gohram and his accomplices beat Nazim Jokhio to death after summoning him to their farmhouse to question him about the video.

However, Sindh Wild Life Department sources have said that Arab hunters had not yet arrived in Pakistan though at least 14 permits had been issued to various dignitaries from the Gulf region.

In view of these claims, the identity of the vehicle seen in the video and its occupants has become more important.

Gohram and other accused were arrested after Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Party Chairman intervened. Gohram was elected on a PPP ticket in 2018 elections.

The accused were produced before the court on Thursday amid enhanced security.

The court remanded them into police custody until November 16.

Earlier, the court had extended their remand for three days when they were brought before the court on November 8.

Nazim Jokhio’s tortured body was found from Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Karachi’s Malir on November 3.

The victim’s brother accused the MPA and others of the murder. Consequently, a case was registered under Section 302 [murder], 34 [common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code.