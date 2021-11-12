Friday, November 12, 2021  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Nazim Jokhio murder: MNA Jam Karim gets pre-arrest bail

Police investigating his involvement in murder

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

Member of National Assembly Jam Karim, one of the accused persons in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio, has been granted pre-arrest bail by the Balochistan High Court. At a hearing on Friday, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan approved Karim's request and instructed him to appear before a court in Karachi within 15 days. The police are investigating Jam Karim's role in Jokhio's murder. Meanwhile, his brother, Jam Awais, was remanded into police custody for another 14 days on Thursday. He has been accused of killing Jokhio for stopping Arab hunters from hunting Houbara Bustard. Jokhio had recorded the hunters and their vehicle on a video, which went viral and allegedly enraged Awais. His tortured body was found from Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Karachi’s Malir on November 3. Jokhio’s family claimed that Awais and his accomplices beat Nazim Jokhio to death after summoning him to their farmhouse to question him about the video. Sources from the Sindh Wildlife Department have, however, said that Arab hunters had not yet arrived in Pakistan. At least 14 permits had been issued to various dignitaries from the Gulf region. In view of these claims, the identity of the vehicle seen in the video and its occupants has become more important. Awais and other accused were arrested after Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Party Chairman intervened. The MNA was elected on a PPP ticket in 2018 elections.
HOME  
 
 

