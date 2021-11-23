Nasla Tower: SBCA, local administration start manual demolition

A team of Sindh Building Control Authority and the local administration has started demolishing Nasla Tower on Monday.

The development comes just two days before the SBCA is due to submit a report in the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan last month ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower, a multi-storey residential building along with the Shahrae Faisal. Nasla Tower was declared to have been built on encroached land by the Supreme Court on June 16 this year.

Anti-encroachment is present outside Nasla Tower.

East Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan said that they have started demolishing the building in conventional way. He said that the SBCA team is also with them.

Initially, the team is demolishing doors, windows, walls of the building.

No decision has be been taken for demolition of the building structure, DC Jan said.

A technical committee, formed to evaluate expressions of interest or EoI submitted by local companies for demolishing Nasla Tower, could not finalise a company to do the job.

The committee said that it had contacted the companies that had showed interest in demolition work. A company which was ready to demolish the building through controlled implosion said it would take it them at least two months to import chemicals and get the technical support to get the work done.

Another shortlisted company, which was ready to do it manually, quoted a very high cost, the committee said adding that due to this a decision could not be taken.