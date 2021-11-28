Nasla Tower, petrol prices, PTI convention, Thal jeep rally

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower remains unfinished on the fifth day since the work began on Wednesday. Karachi authorities were able to disperse protestors on Friday, but the possibility of renewed demonstrations lurks in the corner. Now, the Karachi Commissioner has banned the assembly of more than four people near the Nasla Tower by imposing section 144 of CrPC.

Oil prices in the international market have dropped significantly by almost $10 a barrel. Brent traded at $72.72 and WTI at $68.15. International oil was at $86 per barrel last month when the government increased prices of petrol and diesel. Now Pakistani consumers expect that the recent drop in the world oil will be reflected in the petrol pump prices. However, with the government planning to increase the petroleum development levy (PDL) and having pledged an increase in the dealers’ margin, there is a possibility that fuel prices could go up in Pakistan instead of going down. A summary is likely to be moved today.

The opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tries to mobilize its supporters. PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will engage with the media in Sukkur today.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a party convention in Karachi today. Federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, party leader Khurram Sher Zaman and others will address.

The sixth Thal Jeep Rally in Muzaffargarh in Punjab gets into the finals today. The qualifying rounds have been completed with much fanfare and adventures. On the first day, racer Mujtaba finished with his car engine literally on fire. SAMAA TV will be bringing you the scenes from Muzaffargarh.

In case you missed it

Some important developments were reported late on Saturday.

Court baffled at allotment of Pakistani land to Indian nationals

In a baffling case of what the Lahore High Court (LHC) has described as “a serious legal blunder” a civil judge in Lahore allotted Pakistani land to some Indian nationals. And it was not a mistake: the allottees produced their Indian identity documents before him.

Saudi Arabia lifts maximum age limit for Umrah pilgrims

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted the maximum age limit of 50 years for overseas pilgrims performing Umrah.

Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from six countries

The reports of rapidly mutated Covid variant Omicron have caused alarm in Pakistan and the monitoring body, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has announced a ban on inbound travel from South Africa, five other African countries, and Hong Kong.