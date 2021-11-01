NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned

President Dr Arif Alvi has once again promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which reverts to NAB powers to prosecute money laundering cases and public fraud.

The law will now be called the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance.

The changes to the law come less than a month after the president signed an earlier version, called the amended NAB Ordinance of October 8, 2021. This was the second change to the law, which removed from NAB’s jurisdiction the ability to go after cases of money laundering and fraud.

With the third amendment, which will be effective from October 6, NAB can go back to pursuing money laundering cases. This affects several Opposition politicians who were booked in fake accounts and money laundering cases.



The third amendment means that “all proceedings, including inquiries, investigations, references, or trials commenced under this ordinance prior to the 6th day of October 2021, in relation to an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (VII of 2010) shall be dealt in accordance with the provision of this ordinance which existed prior to the 6th day of October 2021.”

The changes mean that NAB will continue to hear fake accounts and other money laundering cases that existed prior to October 6, 2021 under the older NAB Ordinance. Opposition leaders such as Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, will be affected by this as NAB will continue to hear their cases.



NAB will also have the jurisdiction over the cases of public fraud by private individuals.

Only the president can remove NAB’s chairman

The latest amendments also concern the appointment and removal of NAB’s chairman. The chairman will be appointed for four years and the president will determine the terms and conditions of his or her appointment. The president can remove him or her “on grounds of removal of a judge of the Supreme Court.” This means that same standards will apply here as well.

Before this, the Supreme Judicial Council had the power to dismiss a NAB chairman. One case is pending against the incumbent NAB chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

A reference was filed with the Supreme Judicial Council after a video of the NAB chairman was leaked online. The video appears to show Justice (retd) Iqbal engaging in indecent acts with a suspect facing a NAB inquiry.

Court to determine the amount of surety bonds

The courts now have the authority to determine the amount of surety bonds for a person accused under the NAB ordinance.

Earlier, after the October 8 amendment, the people accused by NAB were able to apply for bail by depositing money equal to the amount of what they were accused of embezzling.