NA-75 Daska: Disappearance of presiding officers was preplanned, reveals inquiry

An inquiry report by the Election Commission of Pakistan has revealed that the disappearance of presiding officers, during the vote count for the NA-75 Daska by-elections on February 19, was preplanned.

“The entire incident was planned. The officers were first taken to Pasrur and then Sialkot,” the report, submitted by Punjab Joint Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, stated.

A meeting to chalk out the “master plan” was held at the house of Daska’s assistant commissioner. It was attended by former information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, Deputy Education Director Muhammad Iqbal and other politicians.

During the elections, presiding officers were told to allow people to cast votes even on fake ID cards as well. The inquiry report raised questions on the role and intentions of these officers, adding that the voting staff was instructed to keep away from interfering in the duties of the police and administration.

The report added that ECP found its officers, the DRO and returning officer, guilty of the crime as well. “They will, from here forth, will be suspended from their duties.”

The inquiry committee, hence, appealed to bring amendments to the forms 45 and 46. A section should be included in them which will show whether the polling officers have received their vote boxes or not, it added.

The by-elections for NA-75 Daska were held on February 19 before the 2021 Senate Election. The results were, however, challenged by the members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members ‘went missing‘ during the vote count. The officers came to the ECP on February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

The electoral body heard the case over the objections raised by the opposition members and ruled that the by-elections were neither fair nor just. The re-polling was scheduled for March 18 but postponed after the ECP’s decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by PTI’s Asjad Ali Malhi, who contested the by-election.

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.