‘My daughters have no social media accounts,’ says Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has asserted that his daughters do not have any social media accounts.

Shahid Afridi posted a screenshot of a social media profile in the name of Insha Afridi on Twitter and wrote that this account does not belong to his daughter.

Afridi said all the social media profiles that were associated with the name of his daughters were fake.

“I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts; please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters.”

The former cricketer is in the UAE with his daughters to cheer on the national team in the T20 World Cup and was also seen in the stadium during Pakistan’s match against Afghanistan.