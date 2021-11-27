Murtaza Wahab: Nasla Tower’s builder should be behind the bars

Administrator says could not do anything for the affectees
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the real culprit in the Nasla Tower case is the builder and he should be behind the bars.
“As an administrator, I could not do anything for the affectees of Nasla Tower after the Supreme Court’s verdict, but I stand in solidarity with the residents of Nasla Tower,” Wahab said.
Pakistan Peoples Party is ready to sit with anyone for the resolution of Karachi issues, he noted.
“The PPP-led Sindh government is striving hard to restore the peace and healthy environment in Karachi,” he added. The Karachi administrator was speaking to media at the inaugural drive-inn cinema near Clifton sea-view.
According to the administrator, the KMC has inaugurated the drive-inn cinema to provide entertainment to the citizens of Karachi.
Films based on history and culture would be projected at drive-inn cinema.
“The KMC is planning to start open-air recreational activities in Karachi,” he said.
He urges families to visit the drive-inn cinema and enjoy its pleasant atmosphere.