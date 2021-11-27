Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Murtaza Wahab: Nasla Tower’s builder should be behind the bars

Administrator says could not do anything for the affectees

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the real culprit in the Nasla Tower case is the builder and he should be behind the bars.

“As an administrator, I could not do anything for the affectees of Nasla Tower after the Supreme Court’s verdict, but I stand in solidarity with the residents of Nasla Tower,” Wahab said.

Pakistan Peoples Party is ready to sit with anyone for the resolution of Karachi issues, he noted.

“The PPP-led Sindh government is striving hard to restore the peace and healthy environment in Karachi,” he added. The Karachi administrator was speaking to media at the inaugural drive-inn cinema near Clifton sea-view.

According to the administrator, the KMC has inaugurated the drive-inn cinema to provide entertainment to the citizens of Karachi.

Films based on history and culture would be projected at drive-inn cinema.

“The KMC is planning to start open-air recreational activities in Karachi,” he said.

He urges families to visit the drive-inn cinema and enjoy its pleasant atmosphere.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murtaza wahab nasla tower
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
ABAD announces it's stopping construction projects 'in protest'
ABAD announces it’s stopping construction projects ‘in protest’
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.