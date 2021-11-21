Multan teacher arrested for raping, blackmailing student

A teacher of a private coaching institute in Multan’s Gulgasht areas has been arrested for raping and blackmailing a student.

The accused first raped the victim on the promise of marriage and recorded inappropriate videos, which he used to blackmail her later, the police say.

Gulgasht police arrested the teacher from the coaching institute where he was teaching, Superintendent Police (SP) Hassan Jahangir Wattoo told SAMAA TV.

“The accused also faces the allegations of leaking the videos,” he said.

The police have recovered a weapon and a mobile phone from the accused and found several videos on the phone.

SP Wattoo said the phone and videos would be sent for forensic analysis and will be used as evidence in the case.

The victim had enrolled at the coaching institute to prepare for an entry test to advance classes.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations: