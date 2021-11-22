Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal

The driver has been arrested

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by an overspeeding car on the Sharae Faisal near Karachi’s Drigh Road early morning on Monday.

The overspeeding vehicle lost control, flipped over and landed on the opposite side crashing into the oncoming traffic, according to the rescue officials.

The crash killed a motorcyclist heading towards Karsaz on Shahrae Faisal.

The Corolla car driver was injured in the accident.

The deceased, 24, has been identified as Syed Arib Mohiuddin.

Police arrested the driver but the vehicle could not be removed from the crash site for several hours.

