Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today

Millions of smartphone users all over the world will be locked out of their WhatsApp account today (November 1).

The action will affect both Android and iPhone users who are either running outdated software or using old smartphones.

Those who are affected will have to update their smartphone’s software or buy a new one to regain access to their WhatsApp account.

Who will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts?

More than fifty smartphone models are expected to be affected as a result of this move.

Android users need to be running Android 4.1 or a later operating system. Those using the older version of the software will lose access to their accounts.

Android’ latest operating systems from 4.1 to 4.3 are also called Android Jellybean.

iPhone users should be using iOS 10 or later to keep their WhatsApp accounts running.

WhatsApp announced in September that users running outdated operating systems and older smartphone models will lose access to their accounts from November 1.

WhatsApp is not unique to end its support on older models of smartphones. Tech companies routinely block users with outdated operating systems because of various reasons.

Running the apps on older smartphones and outdated software is not cost-effective because a very small percentage of users will be running those outdated software.

Another reason is security. Running an outdated software pose a risk of hacking because the tech companies regularly fix bugs, remove glitches and fix loophole in apps’ security and release the updated software to the public.

People who use outdated software don’t receive these updates.

What can be done to save your WhatsApp account?

Both Android and iOS users can update their devices to the most recent operating system to save their WhatsApp accounts from being blocked.

Users can check the operating system they are using to see if they need to update it.

To do this, go to the ‘Settings’ menu > tap ‘About phone’. It will list all the specifications of your smartphone, including the version of operating system you are using.

If you’re using the outdated software, go to ‘System & updates’ in the Settings menu to update the software.

If your device doesn’t support the update, you will have to buy a new smartphone.

Before moving your WhatsApp account on a new device, make sure that you have backed up the chats. Otherwise, the chats will be lost and you won’t be able to restore them on your new device.

To back up your chats, tap the three dots on the top right corner of the main WhatsApp menu, tap ‘Settings’ > tap ‘Chats’ > tap ‘Chat backup’ > tap the green ‘Back up’ button.

This will save your chats to your Google or iCloud account and you can restore them when you switch to a new device.