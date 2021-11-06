Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer

His court appearances will be discontinued otherwise

Posted: Nov 6, 2021
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An Islamabad sessions court has warned Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to fix his attitude. If he fails to do so, Zahir's court appearances will be discontinued. In a written order issued earlier this week, the court stated: "He [Zahir] is directed to mend his attitude otherwise his attendance will be exempted from the court and he will be taken on video link from jail." The police have also submitted a report regarding the suspect's behavior with police officials deputed on judicial guard. During a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Atta Rabbani threw Zahir out of the courtroom for hurling obscenities at the judiciary and misbehaving with the judge. He accused the court of "dragging the case" and called it "dirt". Following his outburst, he was thrown out of court. While the police officials were taking him outside, Zahir attacked the inspector and grabbed him by the collar. The next day, a case was registered against him for causing disturbance during the court proceedings and attacking a police officer at the Margalla police station of Islamabad. The FIR stated that the accused attacked the police officer in court on November 3 and hit him. He also refused to go outside the courtroom as ordered by the judge. It said when he was taken out of the courtroom, the accused grabbed the plaintiff by the collar and started pulling him. The accused also tried to injure himself by hitting him. The accused violated the sanctity of the court, the FIR added. On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.  Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor. 
