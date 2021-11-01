Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again

Former chief minister of the occupied Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest again, UNI news agency reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, Mufti had tried to visit the residence of Shahid Ahmad in Anantnag. The man had reportedly died in an encounter between security forces and separatist elements near Shopian on October 24.

On Monday, police locked the main gate of Mufti’s residence and placed obstructions.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the head of PDP, criticized BJP leader Vikram Singh Randhawa for resolving to organize a “genocide” and “skinning all Kashmiris alive”. Mufti said that no action was taken against Randhawa for such atrocious statements.

“But the authorities file cases of sedition against students for celebrating a win in a cricket match,” she said.

