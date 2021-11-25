MBBS student found dead in Larkana girls’ hostel

A fourth-year MBBS female student was found hanged in the girls’ hostel at Chandka Medical College, Larkana.

It is the second death of a student at a girls’ hostel in Larkana in about two years, and has shocked everyone.

The police said when the student did not answer the door of her hostel room, it was forced open. The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and a note was also found nearby.

The victim was a resident of Dadu and belonged the family of a famous poet.

It was yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of death by suicide or a murder, according to the police.

Speaking to reporters, Chandka Medical College Principal Gulzar Sheikh said that the family of the victim were allowed to meet the roommates of their daughter in order to give them firsthand insight into the events that led to the unfortunate incident.

He further said that police were also interrogating the matter while the college administration has constituted an inquiry committee.

Chandka Medical College students have demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into the death.

In September 2019, the body of another medical student was found from the girls’ hostel number-2 of Larkana’s dental college.

Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani had died in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

Social media

The latest incident has led people taking to Twitter and demand justice with hashtags referring to Chandka Medical college.

Some people with little regard to the privacy of the victim and her family shared the photos of the body and details about her on social media.

Many of them claimed that it was not a suicide as the feet of the victim touched a table in the room.

However, authorities have yet to determine the cause of the death.

Some saner mind talked about anxiety and depression and the lack of awareness about these issues.

Earlier this month, a teenager student at a well-established school in Karachi died by suicide.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional



