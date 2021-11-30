Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi

No loss of life reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

A massive fire engulfed shanties near Nagan Chowrangi in Karachi late Monday, according to eyewitnesses and rescue officials.

Several fire tenders reached the area, where firefighters were busy extinguishing the raging flames. Tankers from NIPA and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants had been dispatched to the site.

So far, no loss of life has been reported in the wake of the blaze.

People are working to empty their houses of their belongings themselves. Scenes of residents rushing into their houses to gather their belongings were witnessed at the site.

The police and fire brigade are both at the scene.

