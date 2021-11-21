Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Faisalabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fire fighters and rescue teams have arrived at the spot. Eight fire trucks are busy in putting out the fire. A rescue official said it seems that the fire erupted due to short circuit.

Police and rangers have cordoned off the area and no one except fire fighters are being allowed to enter.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. The factory was closed as it was Sunday.

Factory owner said there were garments worth over Rs50 million in the factory which were supposed to be exported..

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.