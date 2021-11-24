Battle of audio clips: Maryam admits ordering media curbs

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has questioned, what she believes are, the attempts to cast doubts on the authenticity of a viral audio clip being attributed to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

However, she has refused to take the audio clip to the courts and seek justice.

Maryam also confirmed the authenticity of another viral audio clip in which she is heard instructing someone that advertisements to SAMAA, ARY and some other TV channels be stopped.

Maryam issued the directives when her party, the PMLN, was in power but she did not hold any government position, SAMAA TV reported.

On Wednesday, Maryam opened her press conference in Islamabad by discussing the viral audio clip linked to Justice Nisar.

She said, “A TV channel that was supposed to uphold journalism took it upon itself to perform the forensic analysis of the audio clip.”

She said she would not name the channel.

SAMAA TV on Monday reported that the audio clip appears to be pieced together from two separate speeches of former Chief Justice Nisar.

The PMLN leader criticized the fact-check efforts but also said that she was thankful to the said TV channel for confirming that the voice on the clip is that of Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar.

The TV’s analysis prompted Justice Nisar to confirm that it was his voice, Maryam claimed, though Justice Nisar had already said in a conversation to BBC Urdu that he suspected pieces of his speeches were stitched together.

The PLMN leader then went on to deconstruct the argument that some phrases on the clip were exact matches of the phrases from Justice (retd) Nisar’s speeches delivered in the past.

Maryam said that the matching phrases could have been “catchphrases” that people tend to use everywhere.

She questioned the origin of the remaining sentences on the clip “other than those two or three sentences such as ‘let me be very blunt about it'”

These sentences are the real deal, she said.

Maryam said the statements that Nawaz Sharif must be sent behind bars, that the judgements in Pakistan came from institutions, and that Imran Khan would be propped up into power were the real issue.

The PMLN leader said if Justice (retd) had made the same statements in his speeches in the past, the TV should bring out those speeches.

“Theses sentences are the real charge sheet” against Justice Saqib Nisar, she said.

The PMLN leader said similar allegations were made by former Islamabad High Court judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

However, when asked if she would take the audio clip to courts to seek justice, Maryam Nawaz said she had no intention of doing that.

She said judges should take up the matter as it was a question of their credibility.

Maryam told reporters that a PMLN team was analyzing the audio.

She also commented on the “frentic” calls being made to Garret Discovery, the US forensics firm that authenticated the audio clip. She said the calls could not change the forensic report and that Justice Nisar should challenge the clip in courts in the United States.

Journalists then asked about another audio clip that is making rounds on social media. In the clip, Maryam Nawaz is heard instructing someone to block advertisements to SAMAA and other selected TV channels.

“It is an old clip and I won’t say it has been pieced together,” Maryam said adding that she was running her party’s media cell at the time.

PMLN’s Pervaiz Rashid was heard whispering to Maryam to not speak on the issue.

The advertisements in question were from the federal government and Maryam Nawaz did not hold any government position at the time.

At the press conference, Maryam was flanked by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid and other party leaders.