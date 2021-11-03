Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kumail Nanjiani reveals “his team” at the T20 World Cup

Nanjiani says he gets bored by baseball

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Kumail Nanjiani in "Eternals." Soource: Marvel Studios

After Pakistan’s victory against Namibia Tuesday, congratulatory messages and felicitations poured on social media, praising the team team on another clinical performance in the ICC T20 World Cup. 

Several fans and celebrities tweeted their praises for Pakistan cricket team. One such tweet came all the way from Hollywood and it was from Marvel Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani.

Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American superstar who was born in Karachi. He has been a fan of the Pakistan cricket team for a long time. 

He has also talked about his love for Pakistan cricket team in an TV show last week.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Nanjiani said that he is supporting Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“My team is Pakistan, and we’re doing great, we are undefeated so far [in the world cup] and when we came in nobody thought we’d win,” Nanjiani said. 

Nanjiani also admitted that “he finds baseball boring,” because he can’t understand its intricacies.

Nanjiani is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, directed by  Chloé Zhao. Eternals is set to be released November 5.

Pakistan’s performance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 

Pakistan has won four out of four games at the world cup and became the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semifinals. 

Pakistan is also at the top of its group with eight points from four games. 

In this tournament, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in an ICC World Cup. Pakistan continued its unbeaten run after defeating New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia. 

Pakistan will now face Scotland Sunday. A win in that game will confirm Pakistan’s top position in the group. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kumail Nanjiani marvel T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
T20WC 2021, Kumail Nanjiani, Marvel eternals, Marvel studions eternals, T20 cricket world cup
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour, pulses
PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour, pulses
TLP goes from 'militant banned outfit' to potential PTI ally
TLP goes from ‘militant banned outfit’ to potential PTI ally
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar's vehicle leaves two injured
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar’s vehicle leaves two injured
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.