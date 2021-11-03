Kumail Nanjiani reveals “his team” at the T20 World Cup

After Pakistan’s victory against Namibia Tuesday, congratulatory messages and felicitations poured on social media, praising the team team on another clinical performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Several fans and celebrities tweeted their praises for Pakistan cricket team. One such tweet came all the way from Hollywood and it was from Marvel Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani.

Go Pakistan go. This is amazing. #T20WorldCup — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 2, 2021

Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American superstar who was born in Karachi. He has been a fan of the Pakistan cricket team for a long time.

He has also talked about his love for Pakistan cricket team in an TV show last week.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Nanjiani said that he is supporting Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“My team is Pakistan, and we’re doing great, we are undefeated so far [in the world cup] and when we came in nobody thought we’d win,” Nanjiani said.

Nanjiani also admitted that “he finds baseball boring,” because he can’t understand its intricacies.

Nanjiani is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao. Eternals is set to be released November 5.

Pakistan’s performance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan has won four out of four games at the world cup and became the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan is also at the top of its group with eight points from four games.

In this tournament, Pakistan defeated India for the first time in an ICC World Cup. Pakistan continued its unbeaten run after defeating New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

Pakistan will now face Scotland Sunday. A win in that game will confirm Pakistan’s top position in the group.