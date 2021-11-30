Man dies by suicide at Karachi shopping mall

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at a shopping mall near Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, the police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The man was on the third floor of the building when he attempted to take his life. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block IV.

The body has been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The SHO of the Federal B Industrial Area police station, Jameel Abbasi, reached and cordoned off the site. He said the police have obtained CCTV footage from the mall administration and begun investigations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone.

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional. [Must read: Who is at the highest suicide risk in Pakistan?]

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.