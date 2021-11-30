Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man dies by suicide at Karachi shopping mall

CCTV footage obtained: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at a shopping mall near Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, the police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The man was on the third floor of the building when he attempted to take his life. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block IV.

The body has been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The SHO of the Federal B Industrial Area police station, Jameel Abbasi, reached and cordoned off the site. He said the police have obtained CCTV footage from the mall administration and begun investigations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

  • Do not leave the person alone.
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional. [Must read: Who is at the highest suicide risk in Pakistan?]
  • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.
  1. Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  2. Umang 0317 4288665
  3. Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  4. Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  5. Taskeen 0332 5267936
  6. Rooh 0333 3337664
  7. Rozan 0800-22444
  8. OpenCounseling 042 35761999

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Suicide
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
suicide, Karachi shopping mall, Lucky One mall,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
Fire breaks out near multi-storey plaza off II Chundrigar road
Fire breaks out near multi-storey plaza off II Chundrigar road
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Fake recruitment ad draws large crowd in Rawalpindi
Fake recruitment ad draws large crowd in Rawalpindi
CJP orders immediate demolition of two structures at military lands
CJP orders immediate demolition of two structures at military lands
Sindh govt to regularize 'illegal' buildings in Karachi
Sindh govt to regularize ‘illegal’ buildings in Karachi
Pfizer booster jabs are limited in Sindh
Pfizer booster jabs are limited in Sindh
Justice Shamim says did not see affidavit submitted to court
Justice Shamim says did not see affidavit submitted to court
Man dies by suicide at Karachi shopping mall
Man dies by suicide at Karachi shopping mall
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.