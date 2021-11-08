Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Malam Jabba ski resort closed for tourists again

Attackers wrecked barriers

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

This photo from 2007 shows local people at the ski slope in Malam Jabba. CREATIVE COMMONS

The Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat has shut down again for tourists until further notice after armed attackers wrecked barriers and vandalized other structures.

This is the third time such incident occurred over the past two years.

Officials told SAMAA TV that security guards were also injured after being manhandled by the assailants.

According to the deputy commissioner Swat, there was an unresolved dispute over right of way between local residents and the management of the ski resort.

In April this year, the resort was shut down after the Peshawar High Court’s Mingora bench ruled that entry fee to resort was unlawful.

In the wake of this ruling, the firm holding the lease of the resort said it could not operate it without generating income. The resort directly employed 500 people and hundreds of others indirectly.

Again in September this year, the resort closed after threatened by some local criminal elements. The resort’s management claimed that these criminals, supported by local influential persons and government officials, had been trying to encroach upon the land for personal gains.

After receiving a number of threats, the company running the resort asked local police to provide sufficient safety, adding they suspected “an imminent attack” in a bid to take over the resort.

