HOME > News

Major reshuffle in Punjab police, Fayyaz Ahmed appointed CCPO Lahore

12 senior police officers had been transferred

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Following the failure to keep TLP protestors in Lahore, top police officers in Punjab were transferred on Thursday.

The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan started a march toward Islamabad from Lahore on October 22.

Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed has replaced Ghulam Muhammad Dogar as the new Capital City Police Officer or CCPO, Lahore.

At least 60 police officers deputed on the GT Road at Sadhoki, asked Punjab Police Inspector-General Rao Sardar to probe the “flawed security plan”.

According to official notifications issued on Thursday, as many as 12 senior police officers had been transferred. DIG (operations) Lahore Sohail Chaudhry and DIG (investigation) Shariq Jamal have been asked to report to the provincial Services and General Administration Department.

DIG Shahzad Sultan has been posted as the new DIG (investigation). He was serving as the DIG, headquarters. CCPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis has been posted as the DIG (operations).

Meanwhile, TLP protesters were still at a park in Wazirabad on Thursday. They say they would return home after the agreement was fully implemented.

Negotiations between the government and the banned militant outfit yielded a positive outcome on October 31. The agreement was prepared by the government’s negotiation team of Ulema and the TLP’s central Shura council. However, the agreement, which reportedly contains 13 points, has not been made public until now.

