Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC

Pakistan Army got its first woman colonel commandant as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has formally appointed Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC).

She is also the first female lieutenant general.

According to the statement issued Friday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as the first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

“The army chief visited AMC Centre in Abbottabad and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha on arrival,” the statement said.

The army chief said that the installation of the first-ever three-star female general officer of the Pakistan Army is a matter of “immense pride” for the military and Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa lauded the contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of healthcare during peace and war.

“AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad,” he said.

“Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against Covid-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

In 2017, Major General Khan became the third woman in the country’s history to hold the rank of a major general in the Pakistan Army. She was also the first female appointed as a lieutenant general in 2020.

She hails from the Panjpir village of the Swabi district and completed her schooling in Rawalpindi. Major General Khan graduated from the Army Medical College.

