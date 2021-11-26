Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of AMC

She is also the first female lieutenant general

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: ISPR

Pakistan Army got its first woman colonel commandant as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has formally appointed Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC).

She is also the first female lieutenant general.

According to the statement issued Friday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as the first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

“The army chief visited AMC Centre in Abbottabad and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha on arrival,” the statement said.

The army chief said that the installation of the first-ever three-star female general officer of the Pakistan Army is a matter of “immense pride” for the military and Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa lauded the contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of healthcare during peace and war.

“AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad,” he said.

“Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against Covid-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

In 2017, Major General Khan became the third woman in the country’s history to hold the rank of a major general in the Pakistan Army. She was also the first female appointed as a lieutenant general in 2020.

She hails from the Panjpir village of the Swabi district and completed her schooling in Rawalpindi. Major General Khan graduated from the Army Medical College.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lt Gen Nigar becomes first women Col Commandant of Medical Corps, Gen Nigar, Who is Nigar Johar, Nigar Johar Pakistan Army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharae Faisal clogs up amid Nasla Tower protest, clashes
Sharae Faisal clogs up amid Nasla Tower protest, clashes
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
Changan Pakistan increases car prices
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
Businesses on military lands: Supreme Court demands signed policy documents
ABAD announces it's stopping construction projects 'in protest'
ABAD announces it’s stopping construction projects ‘in protest’
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Aleem Khan sends resignation to CM Punjab after PM’s approval
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
Civil judge arrested for raping woman in Lower Dir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.