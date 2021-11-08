Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of V Corps

A change of command ceremony was held at Karachi, during which Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum handed over the command of Karachi Corps to Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, he was posted as the Karachi corps commander on October 6.

Lt-Gen Saeed’s posting as the Karachi corps commander was among six appointments announced by the military in a reshuffle on October 6 – including the naming of a new DG ISI.

In a notification from the Prime Minister’s office, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum was formally appointed as the new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI. The new DG will assume office from November 20.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.