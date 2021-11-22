Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar Corps Commander

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has taken over the command of the Peshawar Corps, also known as XI Corps, in a change of command ceremony at the Corps Headquarter of Peshawar.

He took over the command from Lieutenant-General Nauman Mehmood, according to the ISPR.

The development brings Lt-General Faiz Hameed closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan. For the first time in his military life, he is commanding a corps, an experienced required to become the army chief.

The current army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year extension comes to an end next year.

Gen Hameed’s appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar can be seen in the light of the role he played as Afghanistan’s government changed.

Who is Gen Faiz Hameed?

Lt-General Faiz Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters.

General Hameed hails from Punjab’s Chakwal. He was from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi X Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence.

The announcement for the appointment of Lt Gen Hameed as the Corps Commander Peshawar was made on October 16 in a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

However, he could not leaves his charge as DG ISI immediately as a notification was delayed. Finally, Gen Hameed left the charge on November 20.