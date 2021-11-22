Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar Corps Commander

He took over from Lt-Gen Noman Mehmood

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar Corps Commander—Photo: ISPR

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has taken over the command of the Peshawar Corps, also known as XI Corps, in a change of command ceremony at the Corps Headquarter of Peshawar.

He took over the command from Lieutenant-General Nauman Mehmood, according to the ISPR.

The development brings Lt-General Faiz Hameed closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan. For the first time in his military life, he is commanding a corps, an experienced required to become the army chief.

The current army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year extension comes to an end next year.

Gen Hameed’s appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar can be seen in the light of the role he played as Afghanistan’s government changed.

Who is Gen Faiz Hameed?

Lt-General Faiz Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters.

General Hameed hails from Punjab’s Chakwal. He was from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi X Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence.

The announcement for the appointment of Lt Gen Hameed as the Corps Commander Peshawar was made on October 16 in a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

However, he could not leaves his charge as DG ISI immediately as a notification was delayed. Finally, Gen Hameed left the charge on November 20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
General Faiz Hameed
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge, Peshawar Corps Commander, Faiz Hameed, ISPR, Peshawar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Faisalabad
Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Faisalabad
PM Khan says land worth Rs5.59 trillion encroached in Pakistan
PM Khan says land worth Rs5.59 trillion encroached in Pakistan
IMF loan, Justice Nisar linked audio clip, PDM meeting, T20I
IMF loan, Justice Nisar linked audio clip, PDM meeting, T20I
Obsession for perfect muscles leads 10 Gujranwala bodybuilders to death
Obsession for perfect muscles leads 10 Gujranwala bodybuilders to death
Twitter trolls India for awarding Vir Chakra to Abhinandan Varthaman
Twitter trolls India for awarding Vir Chakra to Abhinandan Varthaman
Several fatalities after vehicle strikes Wisconsin Christmas parade
Several fatalities after vehicle strikes Wisconsin Christmas parade
Taliban ban female actors from dramas and films
Taliban ban female actors from dramas and films
Tarin announces PDL increase by Rs4/month as world oil falls
Tarin announces PDL increase by Rs4/month as world oil falls
Pakistan makes social media companies to remove '98% of obscene...
Pakistan makes social media companies to remove ‘98% of obscene content’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.