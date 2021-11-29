Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers

Stolen iphones, motorcycles, pistols, cash, laptops, were recovered

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA

A four-man gang and two software experts were behind more than 100 street crimes and robberies, the police have found in Nazimabad, Karachi.

The gang members were identified as Moosa, Jamal Shah, Sherzaman as Kaki, Shahzaman and the software experts were Raheel and Abid.

According to SSP Central District Malik Murtaza, the men have revealed that they were behind more than 100 street crimes and snatchings in Central District and West District.

Accused Abid, a shopkeeper and software expert, said he would pay Rs100,000 to Raheel to open block mobiles and Rs5,000 to change the IMEI. He used to buy expensive mobile phones from robbers for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.

Raheel told the police that there were a lot of people in the mobile market of Orangi Town No. 5 who change the IMEI illegally. He said Chand Mobile Shop has a direct link with robbers who change the IMEI on a daily basis and take money for the job done.

The SSP said that an iPhone 12 Pro Max snatched from Taimooria was recovered from the gang members while two stolen motorcycles, four pistols, 30 bore loaded magazines, cash and laptops, were recovered from the accused.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Software experts, robbery gang arrested, Karachi, Orangi Town, Nazimabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Calm restored in Charsadda after police station, checkposts burnt down
Calm restored in Charsadda after police station, checkposts burnt down
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
I'll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
I’ll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan's economy, dies
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies
Jamaat-e-Islami activists clash with police near Islamabad's D-Chowk.
Jamaat-e-Islami activists clash with police near Islamabad’s D-Chowk.
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.