Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers

A four-man gang and two software experts were behind more than 100 street crimes and robberies, the police have found in Nazimabad, Karachi.

The gang members were identified as Moosa, Jamal Shah, Sherzaman as Kaki, Shahzaman and the software experts were Raheel and Abid.

According to SSP Central District Malik Murtaza, the men have revealed that they were behind more than 100 street crimes and snatchings in Central District and West District.

Accused Abid, a shopkeeper and software expert, said he would pay Rs100,000 to Raheel to open block mobiles and Rs5,000 to change the IMEI. He used to buy expensive mobile phones from robbers for Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.

Raheel told the police that there were a lot of people in the mobile market of Orangi Town No. 5 who change the IMEI illegally. He said Chand Mobile Shop has a direct link with robbers who change the IMEI on a daily basis and take money for the job done.

The SSP said that an iPhone 12 Pro Max snatched from Taimooria was recovered from the gang members while two stolen motorcycles, four pistols, 30 bore loaded magazines, cash and laptops, were recovered from the accused.