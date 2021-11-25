List of petrol pumps that will remain open during strike

The petroleum dealers association has called a nationwide strike
The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has called a nationwide strike on November 25 to protest selling fuel at a “low-profit margin” as a result of which people panicked and rushed to petrol pumps out of fear of a shortage.
Several petroleum companies have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) petrol pumps to stay open.
“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has decided to keep its company operative and petrol pumps open during the strike,” PSO said.
So far, PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total Parco, HASCOL and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan Ltd have announced that their company-owned petrol pumps to remain “functional” during the strike.
Here is the list of PSO and Shell Pakistan’s company-owned petrol pumps that will remain functional:
Karachi
Lahore
Quetta
Peshawar
Rawalpindi
Sukkur
Multan
Hyderabad
Ghotki
Faisalabad
Jhelum
Bhawalpur
Muzaffargarh