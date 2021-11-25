List of petrol pumps that will remain open during strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has called a nationwide strike on November 25 to protest selling fuel at a “low-profit margin” as a result of which people panicked and rushed to petrol pumps out of fear of a shortage.

Several petroleum companies have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) petrol pumps to stay open.

“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has decided to keep its company operative and petrol pumps open during the strike,” PSO said.

So far, PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total Parco, HASCOL and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan Ltd have announced that their company-owned petrol pumps to remain “functional” during the strike.

Here is the list of PSO and Shell Pakistan’s company-owned petrol pumps that will remain functional:

Karachi

Clifton road Karachi

SD/2 Block A KDA scheme no-2 North Nazimabad

M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi

P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi

28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi

Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

Main Super Highway Get Karachi

Plot No 39B, Khayaban-e-Bahria Phase V DHA Karachi

MA Jinnah Road Karachi

Plot A/1 Main Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi

KDA Scheme 5, Block 8, Main Clifton Road, Karachi

Lahore

Gulshan E Ravi Civic Centre Near Moon Market Lahore

Near Mouzang Ghungi Ferozepur Road Lahore

Opp Liberty Cinema Noor Jehan Road Lahore

Scheme Mor Allama Iqbal Town 18-Jehanzeb Block Lahore

1 Civic Center Barkat Market New Garden Town Lahore

Moulana Shaukat Ali Road Lahore

Model Town Filling Station, J Block, Model Town, Lahore

Railway Head Qtr Shimla Chowk, Empress Road, Lahore

Opposite Gulistan Cinema Abbott Road Lahore

Quetta

Quetta Chaman Road

Peshawar

Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt

M/S Metro F/S G.T. Road Peshawar

Near D.C Office Mardan

Fc Welfare Fs / Sunehri Masjid Road Peshawar Cantt

Rawalpindi

Pak Secretariat Islamabad

13 Capital Islamabad

Airport Road Civil Lines Rawalpindi

3A The Mall Rawalpindi

Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad

Peshawar Road Near Wing Bakers Shell Petrol Pump Rawalpindi

Near Al Shifa Eye trust Hospital Jhelum Road Rawalpindi

Panjsarkee Sarwar Road Rawalpindi

F-10 Ibn E Seena Road Islamabad,

Sukkur

Larkana By Pass Road, Deh

Near Ayub Gate Sukkur

Multan

Multan By-pass at Mouz

Pul Mauj Darya Multan

Shershah Road Multan

Khasara No 31/5 6 situated at Kotla Baga Multan

Shahrah-E-Rashid Multan

Hyderabad

Sanghar Road

Ghotki

Kamo Shaheed Road Ghotki

Faisalabad

Liaquat road Faisalabad

Samundari Roadsamnabadnear Novelty Chowk

71 Faisalabad Sheikhupura Road / 38001 Faisalabad

Gulfishan Colony New Municipal Market Jhang Road Faisalabad

Near Towali Police Station Kotwali Road Civil Line Faisalabad

Jhelum

G T Road Jhelum

Bhawalpur

Hasil Pur Road, Urban, Bahawalpur City

Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh Jhang Road

