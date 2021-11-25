Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
List of petrol pumps that will remain open during strike

The petroleum dealers association has called a nationwide strike

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has called a nationwide strike on November 25 to protest selling fuel at a “low-profit margin” as a result of which people panicked and rushed to petrol pumps out of fear of a shortage.

Several petroleum companies have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) petrol pumps to stay open.

“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has decided to keep its company operative and petrol pumps open during the strike,” PSO said.

So far, PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total Parco, HASCOL and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan Ltd have announced that their company-owned petrol pumps to remain “functional” during the strike.

Here is the list of PSO and Shell Pakistan’s company-owned petrol pumps that will remain functional:

Karachi

  • Clifton road Karachi
  • SD/2 Block A KDA scheme no-2 North Nazimabad
  • M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi
  • P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi
  • Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi
  • 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
  • Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal
  • Main Super Highway Get Karachi
  • Plot No 39B, Khayaban-e-Bahria Phase V DHA Karachi
  • MA Jinnah Road Karachi
  • Plot A/1 Main Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi
  • KDA Scheme 5, Block 8, Main Clifton Road, Karachi

Lahore

  • Gulshan E Ravi Civic Centre Near Moon Market Lahore
  • Near Mouzang Ghungi Ferozepur Road Lahore
  • Opp Liberty Cinema Noor Jehan Road Lahore
  • Scheme Mor Allama Iqbal Town 18-Jehanzeb Block Lahore
  • 1 Civic Center Barkat Market New Garden Town Lahore
  • Moulana Shaukat Ali Road Lahore
  • Model Town Filling Station, J Block, Model Town, Lahore
  • Railway Head Qtr Shimla Chowk, Empress Road, Lahore
  • Opposite Gulistan Cinema Abbott Road Lahore

Quetta

  • Quetta Chaman Road

Peshawar

  • Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt
  • M/S Metro F/S G.T. Road Peshawar
  • Near D.C Office Mardan
  • Fc Welfare Fs / Sunehri Masjid Road Peshawar Cantt

Rawalpindi

  • Pak Secretariat Islamabad
  • 13 Capital Islamabad
  • Airport Road Civil Lines Rawalpindi
  • 3A The Mall Rawalpindi
  • Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad
  • Peshawar Road Near Wing Bakers Shell Petrol Pump Rawalpindi
  • Near Al Shifa Eye trust Hospital Jhelum Road Rawalpindi
  • Panjsarkee Sarwar Road Rawalpindi
  • F-10 Ibn E Seena Road Islamabad,

Sukkur

  • Larkana By Pass Road, Deh
  • Near Ayub Gate Sukkur

Multan

  • Multan By-pass at Mouz
  • Pul Mauj Darya Multan
  • Shershah Road Multan
  • Khasara No 31/5 6 situated at Kotla Baga Multan
  • Shahrah-E-Rashid Multan

Hyderabad

  • Sanghar Road

Ghotki

  • Kamo Shaheed Road Ghotki

Faisalabad

  • Liaquat road Faisalabad
  • Samundari Roadsamnabadnear Novelty Chowk
  • 71 Faisalabad Sheikhupura Road / 38001 Faisalabad
  • Gulfishan Colony New Municipal Market Jhang Road Faisalabad
  • Near Towali Police Station Kotwali Road Civil Line Faisalabad

Jhelum

  • G T Road Jhelum

Bhawalpur

  • Hasil Pur Road, Urban, Bahawalpur City

Muzaffargarh

  • Muzaffargarh Jhang Road

