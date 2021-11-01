Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges

Tereza Hluskova was arrested at Lahore airport for trafficking heroin

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Czech model Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for attempted heroin smuggling, in Lahore on March 20, 2019. - (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

Listen to the story
Report by Arshad Ali A Czech model sentenced to a jail term of more than eight years on drug trafficking charges in Pakistan in 2019 has been acquitted, the Czech foreign ministry said on Monday citing her lawyer. Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the Lahore airport for trafficking nine kilograms of heroin in January of 2018, a report appearing in Alarabiya said. Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she tried to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates. Hluskova, who was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison and a fine in March 2019, insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase. She filed an appeal in April 2019. “Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet. “A release from prison should follow within days after the verdict has been processed,” it added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Report by Arshad Ali

A Czech model sentenced to a jail term of more than eight years on drug trafficking charges in Pakistan in 2019 has been acquitted, the Czech foreign ministry said on Monday citing her lawyer.

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the Lahore airport for trafficking nine kilograms of heroin in January of 2018, a report appearing in Alarabiya said.

Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she tried to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates.

Hluskova, who was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison and a fine in March 2019, insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase.

She filed an appeal in April 2019.

“Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

“A release from prison should follow within days after the verdict has been processed,” it added.

 
lahore high court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Demolish Karachi's Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Demolish Karachi’s Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Karachi's biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Karachi’s biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.