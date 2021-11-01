LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges

Report by Arshad Ali

A Czech model sentenced to a jail term of more than eight years on drug trafficking charges in Pakistan in 2019 has been acquitted, the Czech foreign ministry said on Monday citing her lawyer.

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the Lahore airport for trafficking nine kilograms of heroin in January of 2018, a report appearing in Alarabiya said.

Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she tried to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates.

Hluskova, who was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison and a fine in March 2019, insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase.

She filed an appeal in April 2019.

“Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

“A release from prison should follow within days after the verdict has been processed,” it added.