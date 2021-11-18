Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Lahore union council issuing death certificates for living

SAMAA TV reporter was issued death certificate without any verification

Posted: Nov 18, 2021
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

You can get the death certificates made in Lahore easily, even if you are alive!

SAMAA TV’s reporter Shaheen Mishaal went to Lahore’s Union Council 222, Ajodhia Pur, to report on corruption in the municipal office by agents.

She got her death certificate made, all by herself.

The UC-222 issued a death certificate without any verification and any prerequisite documents.

According to the Nadra requirements, an applicant needs to submit the following documents for a death certificate:

  • Copy of death certificate by hospital
  • Copy of graveyard slip
  • Copy of deceased CNIC
  • Copy of applicant’s CNIC
  • Copy of deceased’s father
  • Copy of CNIC from any close blood relative

Now, the secretary of the union council has told her that she has to submit an application to stop the process or else her Nadra record will be updated with her death certificate.

