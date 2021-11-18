Lahore union council issuing death certificates for living

SAMAA TV reporter was issued death certificate without any verification

You can get the death certificates made in Lahore easily, even if you are alive!

SAMAA TV’s reporter Shaheen Mishaal went to Lahore’s Union Council 222, Ajodhia Pur, to report on corruption in the municipal office by agents.

She got her death certificate made, all by herself.

The UC-222 issued a death certificate without any verification and any prerequisite documents.

According to the Nadra requirements, an applicant needs to submit the following documents for a death certificate:

Copy of death certificate by hospital

Copy of graveyard slip

Copy of deceased CNIC

Copy of applicant’s CNIC

Copy of deceased’s father

Copy of CNIC from any close blood relative

Now, the secretary of the union council has told her that she has to submit an application to stop the process or else her Nadra record will be updated with her death certificate.

