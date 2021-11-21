Sunday, November 21, 2021  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Lahore reports six deaths from dengue in last 24 hours

279 new cases take total to over 17,000

Posted: Nov 21, 2021
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Six people in Lahore have lost their lives to dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab health department.

The total number of cases in Lahore has surpassed the 17,000 mark with 279 new dengue reported in the last 24 hours.

Most of the cases have been reported from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and Samanabad.

The provincial health department has directed the officials to speed up the process of waste disposal while urging people to cooperate with the government.

Dengue cases from Islamabad, Rawalpindi

The total number of dengue cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has reached 4,535 and 3,121, respectively. This year, 19 people in the capital have died due to dengue virus.

Active dengue cases drop below 100 in KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number dengue cases have started declining as the weather turn cold. Number of confirmed cases in the province has dropped below 100.

Dengue is a potentially lethal disease spread by mosquito bites. Dengue virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms of dengue

According to the World Health Organization, these are the symptoms of dengue that last between two to seven days:

  • Severe headache

  • Pain behind the eyes

  • Muscle and joint pains

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Swollen glands

  • Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.
