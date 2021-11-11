Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens

Air quality in Lahore has deteriorated further and AQI was recorded at over 600 on Wednesday. The city struggled to breathe on Thursday as a new report ranked Lahore at the first and Karachi at the fifth position in the global ranking of the most polluted cities.

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index, Lahore is on the top of the list of the most polluted cities. India’s Delhi is the second, Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek the third, Bangladesh’s Dhaka the fourth, and Karachi the fifth most polluted city.

An Air Quality Index or AQI of 600 above was recorded in the various parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

A level of 681 was recorded in Gulberg, 626 was recorded in Raiwind, 541 in Anarkali Market and 532 in Model Town, SAMAA TV reported.

Owners of Kilns, factories arrested

Smog in Lahore and other Punjab cities has caused concerns and courts have taken up the issue.

The Judicial Water Environment Commission on Thursday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court in response to a petition filed by a concerned citizen.

The report said 4,670 brick were been inspected and of these 250 were sealed, while case were registered against 742 brick kilns owners. It said 22 kiln owners were immediately arrested because their businesses were the primary contributors to air pollution.

It said fines of more than a Rs27.4million have been imposed on kiln owners for causing pollution

Similarly, at least 1,969 factories across Punjab were inspected and at least 186 of them were sealed for failure to adopt the modern technology. At least 188 cases were registered against the factory owners and 91 were arrested.

Moreover, 20,424 vehicles across Punjab were inspected and over 5,201 were fined for emitting smoke.

At the hearing on Thursday, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that people should be arrested immediately for setting fire to crop residues despite a court ban.

The court ordered the authorities to shut down all projects violating environmental laws.

The court summoned the district commissioner of Lahore on Friday and adjourned the hearing.

How smog forms

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.



