Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw

Suspects arrested, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Listen to the story
Report by Riaz Ahmed The Lahore police arrested two men on Tuesday for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw near Model Town's Canal Road. According to the woman's father, the men, on a motorcycle, started following them the moment they sat on the Chingchi, a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers. "We were going back home from a wedding." Muhammad Shahid told the police that the men passed inappropriate comments at his daughter. "At a traffic signal, they [the suspects] tried to hold her hand. One of the men tried to grab my daughter's face as well," he said. During the ordeal, the family noted the number plate of the suspects' motorcycle and immediately filed a complaint with the police. The area's SHO, Muhammad Qasim, immediately took notice of the incident. "The motorcycle's number was sent to excise department and within a few hours we arrested the men," he told SAMAA TV. A case under Section 509ii of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The law states that a person who conducts sexual advances, or demands favours, or uses verbal or non-verbal communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature which intends to annoy, insult, intimidate or threaten the other person or commits such acts shall be punished with three years in prison, or/and a fine up to Rs500,000. In the last few months, several incidents such as these have been reported in Lahore. On August 21, a case was registered against 10 men for harassing a woman after a video went viral on social media. The suspect, on a motorcycle again, lunged at the rickshaw and tried to kiss the complainant. Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
FaceBook WhatsApp

Report by Riaz Ahmed

The Lahore police arrested two men on Tuesday for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw near Model Town’s Canal Road.

According to the woman’s father, the men, on a motorcycle, started following them the moment they sat on the Chingchi, a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers. “We were going back home from a wedding.”

Muhammad Shahid told the police that the men passed inappropriate comments at his daughter. “At a traffic signal, they [the suspects] tried to hold her hand. One of the men tried to grab my daughter’s face as well,” he said.

During the ordeal, the family noted the number plate of the suspects’ motorcycle and immediately filed a complaint with the police.

The area’s SHO, Muhammad Qasim, immediately took notice of the incident. “The motorcycle’s number was sent to excise department and within a few hours we arrested the men,” he told SAMAA TV.

A case under Section 509ii of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The law states that a person who conducts sexual advances, or demands favours, or uses verbal or non-verbal communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature which intends to annoy, insult, intimidate or threaten the other person or commits such acts shall be punished with three years in prison, or/and a fine up to Rs500,000.

In the last few months, several incidents such as these have been reported in Lahore. On August 21, a case was registered against 10 men for harassing a woman after a video went viral on social media. The suspect, on a motorcycle again, lunged at the rickshaw and tried to kiss the complainant.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Demolish Karachi's Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Demolish Karachi’s Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Karachi's biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Karachi’s biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.