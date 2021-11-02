Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw

Report by Riaz Ahmed

The Lahore police arrested two men on Tuesday for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw near Model Town’s Canal Road.

According to the woman’s father, the men, on a motorcycle, started following them the moment they sat on the Chingchi, a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers. “We were going back home from a wedding.”

Muhammad Shahid told the police that the men passed inappropriate comments at his daughter. “At a traffic signal, they [the suspects] tried to hold her hand. One of the men tried to grab my daughter’s face as well,” he said.

During the ordeal, the family noted the number plate of the suspects’ motorcycle and immediately filed a complaint with the police.

The area’s SHO, Muhammad Qasim, immediately took notice of the incident. “The motorcycle’s number was sent to excise department and within a few hours we arrested the men,” he told SAMAA TV.

A case under Section 509ii of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The law states that a person who conducts sexual advances, or demands favours, or uses verbal or non-verbal communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature which intends to annoy, insult, intimidate or threaten the other person or commits such acts shall be punished with three years in prison, or/and a fine up to Rs500,000.

In the last few months, several incidents such as these have been reported in Lahore. On August 21, a case was registered against 10 men for harassing a woman after a video went viral on social media. The suspect, on a motorcycle again, lunged at the rickshaw and tried to kiss the complainant.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: