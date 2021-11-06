Lahore man challenges petrol price hike in court

Report by Arshad Ali

Advocate Azhar Siddique, a resident of Lahore, has challenged the government’s recent hike in petrol prices in the Lahore High Court calling it “illegal”.

The increase in fuel prices was never approved by the cabinet which makes it unconstitutional, the petition filed in the court Saturday stated. “The government, in order to revive the International Monetary Fund programme, increased the rates of petroleum products in the wee hours of November 4.”

On the basis of the tax rate, cost of import parity, and exchange rate, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs8.03 and Rs8.14, respectively, Advocate Siddique said.

The federal government issued a notification late Thursday night increasing the petrol price by Rs8 taking the commodity to Rs145.82 per litre. This came in a day after the PM announced a “relief package“.

The petitioner argued that the price hike will affect people from the middle and lower-income classes the most. “In Pakistan, petrol is used mostly in cars and motorbikes. Diesel is used in the agriculture and transport sectors. Consumers in remote areas use Kerosene for cooking purposes where Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is not available. LDO is being used in the industrial sector.”

The government is also charging a 17% general sales tax on all petroleum products. Apart from this, it is also collecting petroleum levy on these products, which is directly being taken from consumers, the advocate said, highlighting that the new prices will hit limited income households hard and erode their purchasing power.

Siddique added that State is responsible for protecting the lives of the citizens under Articles 4,5, 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution that revolve around the “right of life”.

“It is like a chain process begins with the right to life and continues till the basic rights are enforced and protected. If this chain breaks at the very beginning due to the non-availability of the right of life to the citizens, then the chain process stops immediately and life cannot move any further,” the petition stated.

The petitioner pleaded that the court should stop the government from charging the petroleum levy for November, and suspend this month’s price hike notification. “The sales tax, too, should be refunded to the citizens.”

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the federal government have been named respondents in the petition.

‘Shame, shame Imran Khan’

The government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, has found himself in the centre of criticism ever since petrol prices were jacked up, once again, in two months.

Opposition leaders registered their protest in the National Assembly during a session on Friday. A number of PPP and PML-N leaders chanted slogans such as “sugar thieves”, “flour thieves”, and “shame on Imran Khan”.

The opposition leaders lashed out at the PM for making the lives of a common man miserable. They gathered in front of the Senate chairperson’s podium and chanted anti-government slogans.

After the chaos worsened, the session was postponed till Monday, 4pm.