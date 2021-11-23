Lahore family perishes in motorway crash

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five members of a family from Lahore have died in a deadly crash on the motorway M5 connecting Multan to Sukkur.

They were travelling from Lahore to Tando Adam in Sindh to attend a wedding ceremony.

Pakistan Rangers' Mubashir Zaid, his wife and three children, Hadia, Mutahir and Tehreem, died when their car hit a pole on the roadside near Uch Sharif in south Punjab on Monday night, SAMAA TV reported.

The car veered off the motorway and the driver lost control after a tyre burst, according to the rescue officials.

Uch Sharif is a historic city 138 kilometres north of Multan.

The bodies were moved to the rural health centre.

Tyre bursts are one of the major causes of the crashes at motorways in Pakistan.

In 2017, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Khalid Shamim Wayne died in a road accident when his car overturned near Chakri after a tyre burst.