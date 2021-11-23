Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore family perishes in motorway crash

Rangers' Mubashir Zaidi, wife and three children lost lives

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Five members of a family from Lahore have died in a deadly crash on the motorway M5 connecting Multan to Sukkur.

They were travelling from Lahore to Tando Adam in Sindh to attend a wedding ceremony.

Pakistan Rangers' Mubashir Zaid, his wife and three children, Hadia, Mutahir and Tehreem, died when their car hit a pole on the roadside near Uch Sharif in south Punjab on Monday night, SAMAA TV reported.

The car veered off the motorway and the driver lost control after a tyre burst, according to the rescue officials.

Uch Sharif is a historic city 138 kilometres north of Multan.

The bodies were moved to the rural health centre.

Tyre bursts are one of the major causes of the crashes at motorways in Pakistan.

In 2017, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Khalid Shamim Wayne died in a road accident when his car overturned near Chakri after a tyre burst.

FaceBook WhatsApp
motorways
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
motorway crash, family perishes in motorway crash, five dead in motorway crash, Uch Sharif motorway crash,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
Tarin announces PDL increase by Rs4/month as world oil falls
Tarin announces PDL increase by Rs4/month as world oil falls
Former CJP Saqib Nisar's leaked audio was reportedly 'pieced together'
Former CJP Saqib Nisar’s leaked audio was reportedly ‘pieced together’
Twitter trolls India for awarding Vir Chakra to Abhinandan Varthaman
Twitter trolls India for awarding Vir Chakra to Abhinandan Varthaman
Obsession for perfect muscles leads 10 Gujranwala bodybuilders to death
Obsession for perfect muscles leads 10 Gujranwala bodybuilders to death
Nasla Tower: SBCA, local administration start manual demolition
Nasla Tower: SBCA, local administration start manual demolition
Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar Corps Commander
Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge as Peshawar Corps Commander
Lahore family perishes in motorway crash
Lahore family perishes in motorway crash
Judiciary under fire: petition against former judge and 'fabricated' audio
Judiciary under fire: petition against former judge and ‘fabricated’ audio
Taliban ban female actors from dramas and films
Taliban ban female actors from dramas and films
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.