KWSB disconnects illegal water connections in Godhra, North Karachi

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board anti-theft cell on Friday swooped down on water thieves, disconnecting illegal connections in Godhra, North Karachi.

The entire operation was supervised by the in Incharge of KWSB’s anti-theft cell Abdul Wahid Shaikh.

During the operation, the anti-theft team dismantled underground connections. It also removed illegal connections to a main water supply line which supplied water to a number of dairy farms and nearby residences. This mainline supplies water to North Karachi, Godhra, and adjacent areas.

KWSB’s anti-theft cell seized water pipes, pumping motors, and generators during the operation.

KWSB Incharge anti-theft cell said cases against water thieves would be registered in the respective police station.

KWSB’s managing director Asadullah Khan said that the operation against water thieves would be accelerated, punishing elements involved in this crime.

He advised KWSB officials to register cases against the accused so that they should be punished in accordance with the law.

Incharge of KWSB’s anti-theft cell Abdul Wahid Shaikh was appointed a couple of days ago after Rashid Siddiqui was suspended. Siddiqui remained at the post for more than six months.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.