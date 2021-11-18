Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Kulbhushan Jadhav trends in Pakistan after Indian claims

Foreign Office rejects claims bill passed under pressure

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Foreign Office has rejected the claims that Pakistan was under pressure when it passed a bill to allow Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file a review appeal against his death sentence from a military court.

The Foreign Office spokesman on Thursday said there was no Indian pressure to legislate on the issue.

The explanation comes as a section of Indian media claimed that Pakistan “buckled under pressure to execute and International Court of Justice ruling on Jadhav.”

A joint session of Parliament on Wednesday passed The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021 along with 32 other bills. The bill allows foreign nationals to file review appeals against sentences from military court.

The development was reported by the Indian media on Thursday. It was after reports by Indian news outlets that Kulbhushan Jadhav began to trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

People have questioned if the government was going to release the Indian spy.

However, PTI sources claim that the bill is aimed at complying with the International Court of Justice ruling and did not amount to granting concession to Jadhav.

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage and terrorism. He has been accused of orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday said that the opposition parties should refrain from ‘politicizing’ the Jhadav issue.

He said the government holds Jhadav responsible the the deaths of thousands of Pakistanis.

