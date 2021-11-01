KP cabinet reshuffled, Kamran Bangash elevated as minister

Report by Raham Yousafzai

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, including advisers and special assistants, was reshuffled on Monday.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan consulted Prime Minister Imran Khan about the changes.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was elevated as a full-fledged minister while Arshad Ayub from Haripur was also assigned a ministry.

Portfolios of Riaz Khan, Arif Ahmed Zai and Muhammad Zahoor were changed from special assistants to advisers.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the KP government’s performance over the past three years and tended to remove from the cabinet who failed to perform well or were allegedly involved in corrupt practices