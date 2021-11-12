KMC continues anti-encroachment drives in Karachi’s South, East districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) anti-encroachment department continued anti-encroachment operation on Friday in Larachi’s South and East districts.

The KMC teams conducted anti-encroachment operation at three spots in South District.

They targeted ‘tanga stand’ at Mansfield Street, Lilly Bridge and areas around Karachi Cantt Station in South District.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui led the operations.

During the operation, the KMC teams removed encroachments at ‘tanga stand’ at Mansfield Street. They confiscated tables and chairs of tea-hotels, pan cabins, pushcarts, stalls and puncture shops’ equipment.

Police and assistant commissioner of the respective sub division were with the KMC teams.

At Lilly Bridge, the KMC teams removed the encroachments including wooden benches, tables and sacks filled with plastic materials.

Three people, two from Mansfield Street and one from Lily Bride, were arrested for interfering in operations.

In East District, the KMC teams targeted Mehmoodabad’s Junejo Colony.

During the operation, they demolished illegally structures constructed on storm-water drains. The teams confiscated poultry items, pushcarts, cabins and stalls placed on footpaths and service roads.

KMC serves 25 eviction notices

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said that 25 eviction notices were served to illegal occupants who had constructed their houses on amenity plot in Burns Garden area near Sindh Secretariat. They have been given 30-day deadline to vacate the houses so the authorities could demolish them.

Sidiqui said the KMC teams are continuously working to remove encroachments in all seven districts of Karachi. The operations are being conducted on the court’s orders, he added.