KMC activates anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s East, Central

Tea stalls, paan cabins and pushcarts razed from footpaths

Posted: Nov 23, 2021
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) anti-encroachment team removed encroachments on Tuesday from Karachi’s East and Central districts.

During the operation in the East district, the KMC teams razed encroachments from footpaths and service roads at PECHS Block 6 near Muhammad Ali Jinnah University.

While in the Central district, the team conducted operations in North Nazimabad near Saima View Apartment and encroachments were removed from the service road.

Shelters, concrete stairs, sunshades, stalls, wooden benches, stalls and cabins were removed from the service roads and footpaths during the operations.

The area assistant commissioners, police, Rangers and city wardens were present at the sites during operations.

The KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said: “the removal of the encroachment operations is being conducted on Supreme Court directives on daily basis in all seven districts.”

