Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Key legislation in joint Parliament session, flour mills, Meesha Shafi

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 17, 2021
SAMAA | and
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the development we will be following today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Key bills in joint session

The government has called a joint session of Parliament today to legislate on several key issues. Although the debate so far has focused on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections, a more important piece of legislation concerns the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). One of the bills expected to be passed at today’s session would grant greater autonomy to the SBP. Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to the PM on finance and revenue, has confirmed that the autonomy of the SBP is one of the preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bills expected to be introduced and passed include:

  • The State Bank of Pakistan banking services corporation amendment bill, 2021
  • Electoral reforms bill to allow the use of EVMs and to allow overseas Pakistanis to vote in Pakistan’s elections.
  • A bill about Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and the International Court of Justice
  • National College of Arts institute bill
  • Two bills about Muslim family law
  • Anti-rape bill 2021
  • Charity registration and facilitation bills for the Capital Territory Islamabad
  • Hyderabad Institute technical management science bill

The number game

The government postponed the joint session last week after its allies, PMLQ and MQM, backtracked on their support for the bills. Now the government says it has the required numbers. Reports say that the Jahangir Tarin Group, a faction within the PTI, has also assured the PM of its support for the legislation. On the other hand, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has called the joint parliamentary party meeting of all opposition parties before the joint Parliament session today.

A neck and neck fight?

There are reports that the outcome of the joint session could be unpredictable. While PTI Senator Faisal Vawda boasted that a number of opposition MPs would support the government, PMLN’s Javed Latif has claimed that if the powers that be were to remain neutral the government would be defeated by 30 to 35 votes. They were speaking on SAMAA TV’s Show Nadeem Malik Live.

Flour mills

In other news, flour mills in Punjab are threatening to go on strike. Mills claim that the government wheat release policy is affecting their business and flour supply in the province. Pakistan Flour Mills Association has warned the Punjab government that if their demands were not met by Monday, they would shut down flour mills from Tuesday.

Misha Shafi

A Lahore court is to hear a case involving singer Misha Shafi. The case was filed by singer Ali Zafar who earlier had been accused by Misha Shafi of sexual harassment.

Smog

Smog continues to affect Punjab especially Lahore. The poor air quality has disturbed life patterns in the provincial capital where fewer people now go out for the morning walk.

Key legislation in joint Parliament session, flour mills, Misha Shafi, EVMs, State Bank of Pakistan
 

