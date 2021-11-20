KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has suspended its Director Land Management Shamsul Haque Siddiqui for allotting an amenity plot to the Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation as a public building.

The amenity plot ST-1, measuring 1,000sq yards, is located in Korangi Township Sector 30. It was meant for and earmarked as a park and playground.

The allotment was made in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

SC has imposed a ban on the allotment, conversion of land use, and transfer of plots. The top court issued orders in this regard on November 2012.

After the alleged corruption was reported, the KDA director general assigned the investigation of the matter to the KDA senior officer Abdul Qadeer Mangi. He was asked to complete the inquiry in two days.

The report was presented to KDA DG, today.

In his report, the investigation officer said that the KDA director land was involved in violation of SC orders and made a false statement regarding the plot status in Sindh High Court.

“The KDA director land has committed forgery of his office for ulterior motives”, reported added.

The KDA director-general in his order stated that the allegations against director land seem true. Therefore, the KDA director land is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect until further notice, the order reads.

The report included that the KDA officer Shams Siddiqui was involved in making misrepresentations and fake statements before the SHC in the case.

