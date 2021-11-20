Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs

The allotment was made in violation of the Supreme Court's orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has suspended its Director Land Management Shamsul Haque Siddiqui for allotting an amenity plot to the Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation as a public building.

The amenity plot ST-1, measuring 1,000sq yards, is located in Korangi Township Sector 30. It was meant for and earmarked as a park and playground.

The allotment was made in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

SC has imposed a ban on the allotment, conversion of land use, and transfer of plots. The top court issued orders in this regard on November 2012.

After the alleged corruption was reported, the KDA director general assigned the investigation of the matter to the KDA senior officer Abdul Qadeer Mangi. He was asked to complete the inquiry in two days.

The report was presented to KDA DG, today.

In his report, the investigation officer said that the KDA director land was involved in violation of SC orders and made a false statement regarding the plot status in Sindh High Court.

“The KDA director land has committed forgery of his office for ulterior motives”, reported added.

The KDA director-general in his order stated that the allegations against director land seem true. Therefore, the KDA director land is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect until further notice, the order reads.

In the report, it was stated that the KDA director land was involved in violation of SC orders and made a false statement regarding the plot status in Sindh High Court.

The report included that the KDA officer Shams Siddiqui was involved in making misrepresentations and fake statements before the SHC in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kda
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
Fawad: Schools, colleges caused extremism in Pakistan, not madrassa
We thought he had Covid but it was smog: Life...
We thought he had Covid but it was smog: Life in Lahore
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
SBP meeting, PPP power show, Fawad Chaudhry, EVMs, PAKvsBAN T20
SBP meeting, PPP power show, Fawad Chaudhry, EVMs, PAKvsBAN T20
Lahore union council issuing death certificates of living
Lahore union council issuing death certificates of living
Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families
Bodies of Kashmiri civilians exhumed, returned to families
Smog: Court orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law
Smog: Court orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law
Pakistan 44th nation to allow expatriates to vote but ...
Pakistan 44th nation to allow expatriates to vote but …
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.