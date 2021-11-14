Karachi’s Green Line: 5 years, 9 deadlines, 1 dream

The citizens of Karachi have been deprived of a mass transit system for a better part of last three decades.

All the tales about Karachi Circular Railway, the trams and spacious buses seem to be the part of city’s lost glory.

However, this was supposed to change in April 2017 when the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System was supposed to become functional. The project was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Since then, the project’s completion deadline has been extended so many times that the citizens would now believe only when they see the first bus plying on the track.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq has assured that the Green Line would become operational in November. Planning Minister Asad Umar had given an October deadline earlier this year.

PMIK Reviewed progress of 5 federal projects in karachi transformation plan. Green line BRT will start Oct this year. Storm water drains/ sewage/roads project will be completed this fiscal year. K IV, modern KCR & freight corridor projects construction start in this fiscal year — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 10, 2021

Here’s a timeline of these extensions.

The project was initially supposed to be completed in April 2017. The date was first revised to April 2018 due to design changes.

Then, the government in the centre changed. The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came with two new deadlines: June 2019 and then December 2019.

A litany of delays extended the completion date to February and March 2021. Then Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced July 2021 as the date when the citizens will get to travel in Green Line.

This deadline was extended another time to September 2021.

And in August, Asad Umar October as the new deadline.

Now, the federal IT minister Amin ul Haq has announced that the project will be inaugurated within the month of November.

Governor Ismail also says PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the project this month.

The project’s status

The construction of track has been completed from Surjani Town to Gurumandir. In September a batch of 40 buses arrived in Karachi. Then a batch of another 40 arrived a few days later. However, these buses are still to come on the track.

The project now faces another dilemma. The construction work on the track from Surjani Town till Gurumandir has been completed for so long now that the infrastructure has started to rot away.

The stations, elevators, grills have dilapidated and require maintenance even before a single passenger has used them.

According to Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL), the track from Surjani Town to Numaish is complete, and buses will be running on it by November

In the second phase, buses will ply between Numaish Chowrangi and Karachi Municipal Park at the Jama Cloth Market and onwards.

However, the work to further the track till Municipal Park is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Authorities are now planning to inaugurate whatever infrastructure is complete and the buses will ply from Surjani Town till Gurumandir from where they’ll take a u-turn to head back.

This track will be 3/4th of the original proposed plan. The Green Line is far from serving the number of people it was initially supposed to.