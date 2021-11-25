Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi zoo director removed after death of rare white lion

He has been replaced by Mansoor Qazi

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed Khalid Hashmi, the senior director of the Karachi Zoological Garden, from the post. The move was taken after a rare white lion at the zoo died Wednesday. According to the KMC spokesperson, he was suffering from pneumonia and several other respiratory diseases. The lion was around 14 to 15 years old and was brought to Karachi from Africa in 2012. The animal had been ill for the past 13 days. Immediately after the death was reported, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab took notice and summoned a detailed report from the zoo management. He said that white lions are a rare break and "strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence". On Thursday, Mansoor Qazi was appointed the new senior director of the zoo. The notification was passed by Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi. This is the second time Qazi has assumed the post. Earlier this week, videos of a starving white lion were circulating on social media outraging animal rights activists across the country. Rumours were buzzing that food was not adequately being supplied to animals at the zoo. KMC, later, clarified that there was no problem with the delivery of the food and blamed it on "miscreants trying to spread propaganda against the zoo".
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has removed Khalid Hashmi, the senior director of the Karachi Zoological Garden, from the post.

The move was taken after a rare white lion at the zoo died Wednesday. According to the KMC spokesperson, he was suffering from pneumonia and several other respiratory diseases.

The lion was around 14 to 15 years old and was brought to Karachi from Africa in 2012. The animal had been ill for the past 13 days.

Immediately after the death was reported, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab took notice and summoned a detailed report from the zoo management.

He said that white lions are a rare break and “strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence”.

On Thursday, Mansoor Qazi was appointed the new senior director of the zoo. The notification was passed by Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi. This is the second time Qazi has assumed the post.

Earlier this week, videos of a starving white lion were circulating on social media outraging animal rights activists across the country. Rumours were buzzing that food was not adequately being supplied to animals at the zoo.

KMC, later, clarified that there was no problem with the delivery of the food and blamed it on “miscreants trying to spread propaganda against the zoo”.

 
Karachi Zoo
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi zoo, rare white lion, white lion dies at karachi zoo, karachi zoo director removed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
List of petrol pumps staying open during the strike
List of petrol pumps staying open during the strike
Some petrol pumps open, long lines, dealers strike for profit
Some petrol pumps open, long lines, dealers strike for profit
Pakistan’s Mubashir Rehmani named among world’s most influential researchers
Pakistan’s Mubashir Rehmani named among world’s most influential researchers
SC orders immediate demolition of Nasla Tower, summons Saeed Ghani
SC orders immediate demolition of Nasla Tower, summons Saeed Ghani
Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo
Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo
Battle of audio clips: Maryam admits ordering media curbs
Battle of audio clips: Maryam admits ordering media curbs
Indian wedding music blamed for death of 63 chickens
Indian wedding music blamed for death of 63 chickens
Chief Justice orders restoration of four lakes in PECHS Karachi
Chief Justice orders restoration of four lakes in PECHS Karachi
Defence institutions not supposed to run businesses, cinemas: SC
Defence institutions not supposed to run businesses, cinemas: SC
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.