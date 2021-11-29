Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police

A woman, based in Karachi, was gang-raped by a man and his friends she befriended on PUBG, an online game, the police said Monday.

According to the complainant, she became friends with the suspect, identified as Haris, on the gaming application. “Last week, he called me to Lahore and promised to marry me.”

The woman reached Lahore on November 23. “Haris took me to a hotel and raped me for three consecutive days. When I forced him to marry me, he beat me up,” she told the police.

On November 26, the suspect abandoned the woman at a railway station. “I met two other men there who promised to get me a job,” the complainant said. “But they too raped me in a car.”

On Sunday, an FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the Cantt police station.

According to the SHO, a medical examination of the woman will be conducted. The police are, on the other hand, conducting raids to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Rape in Pakistan

Pakistan’s law declared rape a punishable offence. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man commits rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under the following circumstances:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.