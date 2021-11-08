Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year

Temperature to drop in December

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

This year, winter in Karachi will last for approximately one and a half months, predicted chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz. Temperatures in the city will drop as soon as December commences and will stay so till the last week of January, he said on SAMAA TV show Naya Din Monday. "This has been the case in Karachi for the past two years and this year won't be any different," Sarfaraz pointed out. In the upcoming two weeks, the temperature in the city will drop to 17 degrees at night. The maximum temperature will be 35 degrees. "As soon as the sun sets, the winds will turn cooler." The meteorologist explained that Karachi winter is directly proportional to the weather in Quetta. When the temperature drops there, the city becomes chilly. Earlier this week, the Met Office said that with the start of November, cold winds in Karachi and other cities of Sindh will gradually pick up the pace. The weather in other parts of the country, on the other hand, will remain dry and cold in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. The first snowfall of the season was reported in multiple areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
